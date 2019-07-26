Henry Ellen Whitten Sartor

Ellen was born on May 16, 1934, in DeBerry to Henry and Nannie Bell Barnett. She was employed as a traffic manager for Pak-Sher in Kilgore until her retirement. Ellen was member of First Baptist Church in Kilgore and attended the Ruth Sunday School class. She loved attending and being a part of “her” church and always encouraged others to join her for worship. Ellen enjoyed reading, shopping and was known for her excellent cooking skills. Even though she was a very independent person who would share her opinions freely, she always thought of others and extended a helpful hand when needed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sue Riddick of Katy, Danny Whitten and his wife Lynn of Kilgore; grandchildren, Angela Riddick-Lewandowski and her husband Curtis, Brian Riddick, Kristen Mathews and her husband Corey, Kory Whitten; great-grandchildren, Rex Mathews, Sam Mathews, Lyndee Mathews, Cabry Riddick, Bryce Lewandowski and her furbaby Archer. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, church family, friends and other loving family members.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Dan Whitten, 2nd husband Elton Sartor, sisters Rose Ashberry, Alice Hardee and Hazel Barnett.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, The Ruth Class, 501 E. North St., Kilgore, Tx, 75662.
Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
