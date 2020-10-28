Henry Glenn “Todd” Norvell

Henry attended Hope High School where he played trombone in the band. He moved to Longview at the age of 19, where his co-workers at A&P Grocery Store tagged him with the nickname Todd which stuck with him the remainder of his life. He participated in amateur boxing before joining the Army National Guard, where he served for six years. His entrepreneurial spirit began in his early teens with paper routes and firework stands on the streets of Hope, AR.
Todd worked in the finance business in his early professional years and later managed AAA Bail Bonds. He joined the insurance industry in the early eighties, and he eventually became the founder and CEO of the National Risk Management Corporation and Whitecaps Overseas Ltd., Inc. He managed Quality Auto Sales of Longview for several years and most recently spent his time in auto transport. He was an avid deer hunter and a founding member of the Longview Water Ski Club, where he competed regularly. Todd and Toni have been active church members of the Lifebridge Christian Center in Longview. Papa-T, as he was affectionately called by his grandchildren, had an infectious smile, a positive attitude and loved spending time with his family (which was even better with Cajun food).
Todd was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Dorothy Marie Worthey Norvell. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Toni Elaine Norvell; five children, Cheri Norvell of Longview, Donny Norvell, his wife Sharee and mother Jill Wiley Norvell of Longview, Wanda Martin and her husband Donnie of McAlester, OK, Brittney Singleton and her husband Mitch of Longview, and Wesley Smyth, of Longview; one brother, Ronnie Norvell and his wife Robbie of Rockwall, TX; one uncle, Don Worthey of Hope Arkansas; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Services are pending at Rader Funeral home in Longview. More details, an online guestbook and memorial donation information are available at www.raderfh.com. Guest book comments for the family are encouraged.
