Henry Green Smallwood

Henry was born November 21, 1943 in Gladewater to the late Mildred Leona Buck and Walter Rex Smallwood. He was a graduate of Sabine High School where he received several awards in 4H and excelled at arithmetic, slide rule competitions and skipping classes. Henry was also recognized in the newspaper for rescuing children out of a saltwater oil pit. Throughout his life, Henry worked as an overseer of an oil lease, buried fiber optic cable and as an overnight deliverer of stock parts for ABC Auto. Henry loved going to church, making others smile and leading them to Christ. Henry was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed nothing more than watching the games with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Deneese Smallwood and life partner Kelly Jennings and Leona Smallwood Willis and husband Calvin Eugene Willis; brother Robert Smallwood; sister Mary Hart Zuber; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many other loving family and friends.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, a great grandchild and his son Dennis Wayne Smallwood.
