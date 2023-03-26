Henry “Mac” Meredith
HIDEAWAY — Henry “Mac” Meredith age 88 of Hideaway, Texas passed away Sunday, February 26th, 2023, in Tyler, Texas, peacefully with his family at his side. A memorial services was held Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at ChristPoint Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas, in the Fellowship Hall. Officiating the service was Michael Peschke and Jack Cox. He was born December 10th, 1934, in Longview, Texas to parents David Sutton Jr. and Lois Leland (McGaughy) Meredith. He was a part of the Army from April 1st, 1957 to February 28th, 1963. He married his wife Sara Ann Parker in June 1966. Henry was preceded in death by his parents and brother David Sutton Meredith III. He is survived by his wife, Sara Ann (Parker) Meredith, three sons John Meredith, Steven Meredith, Thomas Meredith. His brother, Bill and wife, Jonelle Meredith, many nieces and nephews and two grandchildren, Austin and Madison. Mac was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend.
