LONGVIEW — Henry Price Bishop, Jr, 85, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 29. He was born on November 19, 1934, in Dill Oklahoma. Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce. They were married for 65 years. Survivors include his daughters, Laura Schaetz and husband Don, Linda Hughes and husband Glynn, and son, Larry Bishop and wife Alicia. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Henry enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was in the banking industry for 10 years, and he was a 13-year owner of Dairy Queens of East Texas. In 1980 he was president of the Texas Dairy Queen Association. He also served on the board of International Dairy Queen for several years. He was a 32nd Degree mason and a long-time member of Mobberly Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, November 30, in the Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel with a graveside service at 4 PM with Rev. Scott Schulik officiating. Services are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
The family request that memorial donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or HiWay 80 Rescue Mission.
