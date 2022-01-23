Henry Salmon
LONGVIEW — Henry Louis Salmon was born on July 2,1954 in Longview, Texas to Grace Arden Salmon and Bailey Mellersh Salmon. He is the younger brother to Bailey James Salmon.
Henry is survived by his wife, Jo Nan Sparks Salmon. They dated for 3 years and would have celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on May 29th.Throughout their almost 50 years together, Henry and Jo created a beautiful family. Son and best friend, Nathaniel James Salmon (Carrie) of Longview, and beloved daughter, Caroline Louise Germany (Benjamin) of Dallas. His grandchildren, Madalynn, Molly, Thomas, Catherine, and Libby were the joy of his later years.
Henry attended The University of Texas for two years but transferred to Baylor University to be with Jo. (He remained a Longhorn at heart.) After graduating from Baylor with a BA in Accounting, he later earned his CPA. For the past 22 years, Henry was a First Vice President - Financial Advisor with RBC Wealth Management. He enjoyed what he did and the people he got to work with. Henry’s sense of humor was always spot on, and he truly had the gift of gab. Thank you to Bruce Cammack and Lindsay Mraz who were not just co-workers, but dear friends as well.
Henry loved music, especially songs from the late 60’s and 70’s. He would quiz his children and their friends on who sang what song and what year. He loved tinkering with his golf game, reading and sitting on his dock with a glass of wine in the evening. He loved Texas Longhorn football...especially the second Saturday in October every year. Henry was a devout Christian with faith in God’s plan, even at the end.
Henry was a family man who will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26th from 6:00-8:00pm at Rader Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 27th at 12:00pm at Centre Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Heart to Heart Hospice:
We are eternally grateful to this organization.
