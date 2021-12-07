Herbert “Herb” Edward Griffith
KILGORE — Herbert “Herb” Griffith went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021, at the age of 83. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Herb stayed strong till the end, fighting till the last second and continuing to keep spirits high all around him.
Born in Long Branch, TX on January 5, 1938, and a graduate of Carthage High School, Herb was a man of many talents; a lifelong entrepreneur who was one of the first swimming pool builders in east Texas, a talented math wizard, and one of the best salesmen in the world. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed just getting to tinker on old cars and equipment in his spare time. He enjoyed listening to old country music and was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, meaning that he was no stranger to disappointment. Truly, Herb was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed dearly.
Herb is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol Griffith and his children; Tyler and wife Casey Griffith, Haley and husband Trent Montgomery, Conner and wife Jessica Griffith, Kim and husband David Cline, Daren and wife Trina Griffith, Tanya Griffith, and Dellynda and husband David Norred. His brother Autry and wife Martha Griffith, and sister Wanda Griffith. 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Morgan Todd Griffith; Father, Joseph Long Griffith; Mother, Maudelle Drewery Griffith, and brother; John Leroy Griffith.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore and the service will be at 1pm on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore, TX with burial to follow in Long Branch, TX.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
