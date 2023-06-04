Herbert “Herb” Ralph Crump
LONGVIEW — Herbert Ralph Crump passed away on May 28, 2023. He was born August 21, 1928, to Martin Ray and Alvena Crump in Jefferson City, Missouri. He attended Fulton, Missouri, High School and Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. He joined the U.S. Navy at the end of WWII and served in the U.S.S. Astoria and the U.S.S. Iowa.
He married Elizabeth “Betty” Nance on August 18, 1951. While he worked for Bostonian Shoe Corp., the family lived in Missouri, Tennessee, Houston, and Dallas before coming in 1965 to Longview where he worked for Hurwitz Man’s Shop and Dillard’s.
Herb was a member of First United Methodist Church, Newnham Class, and the Chancel Choir which was dear to his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, son Steve and Renée Crump, daughter Eleanor Scherer, son Bill and Rhonda Crump; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Lammers and son-in-law, Bob Scherer.
A family service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.