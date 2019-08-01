Herbert “Marshal” Caldwell

Marshal was born on September 9, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and raised in Longview, TX. He graduated from Longview High School in May of 1965 and then attended Stephen F. Austin State University. After completing his studies he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard where he was a Paratrooper. During his training at Fort Gordon he earned graduate achievement of High Marksman M16 Rifle. After his service he was employed by Stemco for 10 years and then retired from Texas Utilities as a Purchasing Manager after 33 years. After retirement Marshal enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, camping trips to Colorado and New Mexico where he had specialty for calling up owls, small engine repair for all of his friends, collecting Coleman lanterns and stoves, and spending time with family.
Marshal is survived by his wife Carol Boice Caldwell of 45 years and his devoted children daughter Latricia Malone and son Chris Caldwell. Marshal thought very highly of his son-in-law Rodney Malone and daughter-in-law Ashley Caldwell; both of Longview, Texas. He is also survived by the prizes of his life, grandchildren Cooper Cullum, Landri Malone and Bryson Malone all of Longview, as well as his sister-in-law Carol Walker Caldwell and nieces Ellen Barry and husband Brian and Carolyn Wolf and husband Marquette, all of Dallas. Brother-in-law David Boice and his wife Nancy and their children Kristen Erickson and Douglas Boice of Quakertown, PA. He is preceded in death by his brother Robert Kent Caldwell of Dallas, Texas that died on May 14, 2019 and is parents Herbert Stanford Caldwell and Doris Jenny Vaughn of Longview, TX.
The family would also like to give a special thanks to the Shappell Family and “Beau”. Dee was one of his best friends and helped the family with travel and care during his treatment at MD Anderson. Marshal loved Dee like a brother and words cannot describe our gratitude to Dee for helping Marshal and family during his battle with cancer. We would also like to thank the great nursing staff at MD Anderson and Christus Good Shepherd, Heart to Heart Hospice Care team for their services and making him comfortable in his last days.
Visitation will be on Friday August 2, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. The memorial and celebration of Marshal’s life will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home at 10:00 AM followed by burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center of East Texas Inc., P.O. Box 680, Diana, TX 75640.
