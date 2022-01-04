Herbert W. Meshell
DIANA — Herby Meshell, 65 of Diana, passed away December 31, 2021, in Longview, TX. Herby was born on January 18, 1956, in Zwolle, LA to Herbert and Sudie Meshell. He graduated from New Diana High School in 1974. Herby spent his life in the gas industry with the last 32 years being at CenterPoint Energy and had recently retired in July 2021. He married his wife Cynthia on July 7, 2007, in Diana, TX at the home of his parents.
Herby was a beloved husband, father, papa, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend to many. One of Herby’s proudest accomplishments was his family. He cherished his time with family during holidays, sporting events, sitting around a campfire playing his guitar and reminiscing about days gone by. Herby was a man that could not sit still even after retirement. He spent most days piddling with his cows, horses, fences, and aggravating Cynthia (who he lovingly referred to as “Barney Fife”) with random farm projects that were not on her “honey-do” list.
In addition, he was known as a man who valued respect but also earned respect through hard work, integrity, honor, and determination. If you had the pleasure of knowing him, these traits were easily observed. He was a man of few words but when he spoke, we all listened. His love was unconditional. He was quick to say, “I love you” and made sure you felt loved with a warm hug, kiss on the forehead or a firm handshake. Most importantly Herby believed in the value of prayer and was a man of strong Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Sudie Meshell and his grandmother Hazel Harris.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Cynthia Meshell of 14 years, daughter Shonda Manes and son-in-law Dale; son, Kyle Meshell and daughter-in-law Stacey; daughter Shavon Easterling and son-in-law Philip all of Diana; son, Dalton Hitt and daughter-in-law Candace of Silsbee, TX and daughter, Amber Hitt of Diana. Grandchildren; Makenzie Newby and husband Evan Newby, Lane Meshell, Dakota Manes, Shelby Meshell, Kylie Easterling, Karly Meshell, Dylan Easterling, Harlie Easterling, Paxton Hitt. 2 great-grandchildren, Paisley Manes and Gavin Newby. Sister, Janice Vickery and brother-in-law Donald (Ducky) and sister, Vonnita Williams all of Diana. Father-in-law Bill Presswood and wife Susie of Tyler, TX. Sister-in-law, Sabrina Warr and husband Jeff of Flint, TX and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Herby is scheduled for Thursday, January 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Diana, with Preacher: Paul “Pete” Sellers of River Crossing Cowboy Church officiating. Visitation will be Thursday at 12pm with service to follow at 2pm. Pallbearers are Ricky Bussey, Carl Townsend, Lane Meshell, Dakota Manes, Dylan Easterling, Evan Newby, and Chase Garcia.
