Herbert “Woody” Woodfin
GILMER — Herbert “Woody” Woodfin 85, of Gilmer, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Tyler after a brief illness. He was born in Shelby County, Texas, July 28, 1935, to the late Moody and Ruth DeSpain Woodfin. Mr. Woodfin was a Farmer and Rancher for many years and loved to work and restore old tractors. He was a member of the Bethesda Lodge #142 A.F. and A.M. in Gilmer and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. Woody served in the US Navy for two years. After being honorably discharged, he went to college at SFA and graduated with a Criminal Justice degree. He was a DPS trooper for 18 years, followed by a career at Lone Star Steel as a pipe inspector. Mr. Woodfin is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Gilmer; his sons, Andy Woodfin and wife Terri of Gladewater, and Guy Woodfin and his wife Lisa of Gilmer; daughter, Kristie Kirbis and husband Darko of Gilmer; brothers, Jerry Woodfin of Tyler and Joe Woodfin of Timpson; sister, Doshia Hamilton of Joaquin; his grandchildren, Drew Woodfin and wife Jackie, Brody Woodfin and wife Ale, Zack Woodfin and wife Kristen, Seth Woodfin and fiancé Jerica Kennard, Randy Freeman, Colten Woodfin and wife Alysha, Jessica Woodfin and fiancé Taylor Hosick, Harlee Kirbis and Izzy Kirbis; great grandchildren, Addy Woodfin, Zander Woodfin, Luke Woodfin, Beau Woodfin, Caenan Woodfin and Selena Freeman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Mike Maddox and Larry Coulter officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time at the Funeral Home in Gilmer. Memorial contributions may be made to: UT Health East Texas Neurology Dept., 1000 S. Beckham Ave. Tyler, TX 75701.
