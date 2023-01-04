Herbie Wayne Penn
WHITE OAK — Herbie Wayne Penn, affectionately known as “El Capitan,” (because he’s in charge), is a genuine hero!
He was born in the tumbleweed town of Brady, Tx in the summer of 1943. His Navy dad was at sea in WWII when little Herbie arrived. That worked out just fine cause Mama Louise had things well under control.
As a boy some might have called young Herbie “mischievous” when he collected a barrel full of live rattle snakes and set them on fire, but that’s only an opinion… He was a superior and committed basketball and baseball player at Brady High. But all that kid stuff changed when he spied young cheerleader, Janice Kuhlmann and her pom poms, and so began a 65-year love affair.
El Capitan has four passions in life: Jesus, sports, laughter, and family – starting with Janice! The lovebirds were happily married in July of 1959 and a cotton top boy named Jeffrey soon burst into Brady! Jeff was a fine athlete and painter like his dad. He left us early in life and surely met his dear daddy at the gates of Glory. Then came Princess Cindy, the prettiest girl in Texas! Her daddy always protected her and guarded her heart as his most prized treasure.
Herbie began life as a self-employed painter, he then became an executive office manager with L.E. Myers Electric. His family moved from Brady to Florida and finally became lifelong Pine Tree Pirates in 1970.
El Capitan was a real estate trader, part owner of Key Life Homes in Irving, operator and part owner of Mac and Penn Ice Cream Parlor, and proprietor of Center Field Upper Deck Baseball Card Shop. He also owned and developed land in Jacksonville and Overton. He was the King of the Practical Joke and told me to tell you if he owed you any money, the check is in the mail…
Known as Papaw to his favorite people; Granddaughters Heather and Holly and Grandson Dillon unanimously agree he is their ROCK. He’s the one person in their lives who has ALWAYS been there, and he would do anything to help them succeed in life. He taught them about life in deeds, not merely in words and he never gives up on them. He always believes in them!
Beloved Husband, Dearest Dad, Papaw, Uncle Herbie, Devoted Friend, El Capitan is our hero for many reasons – He’s my hero because of his courage to change. Most of his life he was a hard man and money was his god. In his early 70’s he realized there was a better way and he turned to Jesus. His rough exterior sweetened as his hard heart gave way to Agape Love. He pledged to read the entire Bible all the way through. He faithfully completed it, four pages a day, only months before he went to see Jesus face to face. Herbie Penn finished strong!
With tears in his eyes, he once told me “I so wish I had changed sooner, but I’m so glad Jesus lives in me now!”
Mr. Herbie Penn was preceded into Heaven by parents Herbert and Louise Penn, sister Cheryl, brother Kenny, brother Terry and wife Vicki, and his awesome son Jeff Penn.
Living to tell his story and celebrate Jesus alive in him are – his sweetheart Janice Penn, best daughter ever Cindy and Alan Johnson, best grandkids ever Heather and John Phelps, Holly and Zach Garling, and Dillon and Ivory Penn, Worlds Greatest Great GrandStars Harrison, Raelee, Sonny, Cannon, Isla, and J.P., And a host of special loving nieces and nephews.
Can you hear Jesus greeting Herbie at the Gates of Heaven?
“Herbie, I no longer call you servant, I call you friend!”
- Jesus
Celebration Service:
Treasure Church
2580 Hwy 42
White Oak, Tx
Friday January 6, 2023
Visitation: 9:30 am
Service: 11:00 am
(Great thanks to Rader Funeral Home for all their love!)
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated at On Mission Ministries, PO Box 1103, Gladewater, TX 75647.
