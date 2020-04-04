Herman E. Hargest Jr.
GILMER — Herman E. Hargest Jr., 89, of Gilmer, was born June 5, 1930, to Herman E. Hargest Sr. and Geneva Granville Hargest in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life March 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Due to the pandemic of our Nation’s health crisis the family has elected to have a brief graveside service scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Community Cemetery with Rev. Huey Jones officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of McWhorter Funeral
Herman married Annie Loraine Cregler, May 23, 1981 and she survives him. He graduated Valley View High School and attended Texas College in Tyler and Tyler Barber College. He then worked as a lead man at RobRoy until his retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Annie Hargest; nephew, Charles Anthony Moore; sister, Shirley Jackson; sister in laws; Connie Hargest; Dorothy Preston, Juanita Hatten and Ruth Hardy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and by his four brothers.
