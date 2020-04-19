Herman Vonn Gibson
Herman Vonn Gibson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Herman Vonn Gibson age 69, of Longview, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Center, Texas. He was born on December 29, 1950 in Houston, Texas to Minnie Pauline and John Virgil Gibson Sr.
Herman was raised in Houston by his mother and step-dad Paul Box. After graduating high school, he serviced in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in the 1st Battalion 28th Infantry Division.
He is survived by his Mother Minnie Box, four siblings John V. Gibson, Shirley Gibson, Paulette Waldron and Linda Box and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is his step-dad Paul Box and brother David Box.
A private family interment will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.