Herman Vonn Gibson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Herman Vonn Gibson age 69, of Longview, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Center, Texas. He was born on December 29, 1950 in Houston, Texas to Minnie Pauline and John Virgil Gibson Sr.
Herman was raised in Houston by his mother and step-dad Paul Box. After graduating high school, he serviced in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in the 1st Battalion 28th Infantry Division.
He is survived by his Mother Minnie Box, four siblings John V. Gibson, Shirley Gibson, Paulette Waldron and Linda Box and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death is his step-dad Paul Box and brother David Box.
A private family interment will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at cammackfamily.com.
