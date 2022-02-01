Herman Wilson
GLADEWATER — Herman Wilson, 96 of Gladewater, Texas passed away on January 30, 2022. He was born September 7, 1925 to Ora and Emmett Wilson. Herman was a devoted husband of 77 years to his beloved wife Katherine “Kat” Wilson. He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Herman proudly served his country as a US Army Sergeant. He is survived by his son Don Wilson; grandchildren, Michelle Nunn, Angela Wilson, and David Wilson; great-grandchildren, Julie Nunn, Lucas Wolfe, Knox Wolfe, Melody Wolfe, Oliver Caldwell and Eleanor Caldwell; as well as his brother Leon Wilson and wife Betty; and many loving extended family members. Herman was preceded in death by his lifelong wife “Kat” Wilson, son Wayne Lee Wilson, parents, sister Louise Young, brothers, Dalton Wilson and Thomas Wilson. Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 2nd at three o’clock in the afternoon, visitation at two o’clock in the afternoon at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas.
