LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Herschel Gene Cox, 75, of Longview will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Forest Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Cox was born April 16, 1944 in Longview to Herschel N. and Lillian Riley Cox and passed at Whispering Pines Nursing Home December 24. Herschel was an avid NASCAR fan and an accomplished NASCAR artist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Catherine Bruner, and nephew, John Joslin. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Nelma Fielden; 3 nephews and spouses; several great nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Network.
