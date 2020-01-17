Hershel Lee Lomax, Jr

Hershel was baptized at a young age and was a faithful member of Red Oak Baptist Church until his death.
He married Mary Jean Patterson and to this union, two children were born, Demetria and Anthony. He later met and married Phyllis Sebron. To this union, four children were born, Keisha, Arsenio, and fraternal twins, Adriel (AJ) and April.
He played football for the Mary C. Womack Leopards, then later played baseball with the Longview Pirates and subsequently served as a coach for the Pirates.
Hershel enjoyed swimming, walking, cooking, watching sports on TV and he had a continuous yearning for the study of electronics. His daily regime consisted of his early morning exercise at Paula Martin Jones Center where he made many friends. He truly LOVED his grandchildren and devoted much quality time to them going fishing, transporting them to and from school and to little league football and basketball games.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel Lomas, Sr. and Susie Faye Lomax.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Phyllis; three daughters, Demetria Lomax, Keisha (Kevin) Pickron, and April Lively; three sons, Anthony Lomax, Arsenio (Kelda) Lomax, and AJ (Abidawn) Lomax; two step-daughters, Kristal (Darryl) Tolor and Kyla Porter; twenty grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Kingsley; two brothers, Johnny (Lois) Lomax and James (Dorothy) Lomax; three sisters, Pat Fuller, Beverly Jordan, and Shunta McFadden; special friends, Marcus Dudley, Charles Chumley, and Ben Mercado; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services for Mr. Lomax will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Hilton Garden Inn Oakmount Room, and 2 p.m. at Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
