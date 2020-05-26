Hilma Joan Ferguson

At a young age she attended Pritchett Schools and later graduated from Gladewater High School in 1951 where she was a cheerleader. She married her sweetheart, Billy Joe Ferguson, surviving, on May 9, 1952. Hilma worked various roles as a secretary, a teacher’s aide for Longview ISD, as well as a beauty consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She and her husband also enjoyed their time as managers of the Cherokee Club on Lake Cherokee in Longview, TX. Together with family, they delighted in traveling, camping, and fishing throughout the years. As one of the founding members of the Longview Symphony Orchestra, Hilma took great joy and pride in playing the viola and sharing her musical talents for 25 years. She was a faithful member and Sunday School teacher at Mobberly Church of Christ and her most recent church home of Longview Church of Christ. Hilma was well known by family and friends for her congenial smile and warm hospitality.
She is lovingly survived by her brother Joe Dell (Patti) Snow and sister Edna (Joe) Thompson. Daughter Debbie (Ronnie) Hill and daughter Cherron (Stuart) Jones. Grandson Kerry (Kristin) Hill and granddaughter Karen Tate. Great grandchildren BreAnna (Juan) Grimaldo, Kaitlyn Hill, Eric Hill, Sabrina Pennello, Kenadie Tate, Camille Tate, and Dylan Tate. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, Texas. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
