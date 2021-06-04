Hollis John Anderson
TATUM — Hollis John Anderson, aged 78, went home to be with the Lord on June 1, 2021. He was born in Ithaca, New York, on December 17, 1942. He grew up in Vermont. Hollis worked for the H. B. Zachary Company, BEK, and KBR for most of his career. He moved to Tatum, Texas, in 1975 and made it his home, where he loved to be.
Hollis was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Boynton (neé Richmond), his stepfather Ray Boynton, his father John Anderson, his daughter Jennifer Pepper (neé Anderson), his grandson T. J. Pepper, and his niece Karmen Anderson.
He leaves behind to remember him his wife Rachel “Rae” Anderson (neé Brink); his children Wendy Nieman, Kendra Anderson, Valerie Hyde, Kyle Ambrose, and Brian Ambrose; his brother Karl Anderson; his niece Kay Brown; and his special cousin Ron Sherwin; along with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will have a visitation time at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, June 5, at the Tatum Cemetery in Tatum, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service at the Tatum United Methodist Church following. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
Memorial gifts may be given to the Tatum United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
