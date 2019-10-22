spotlight
Hollis Rudolph Riddick
LONGVIEW — Hollis Rudolph Riddick, age 89, of Longview, Texas formerly of Shreveport, LA. passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Longview. He was born on February 15, 1930 in Smackover, Arkansas to Fannie and Abner Riddick.
He married Judith Ann Knippers in Marshall, Texas. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a Security Guard at the Louisiana Ammo Depot in Shreveport.
Rudolph is survived by is grandson Johnny Wesley Jackson of Ringgold, LA, three great-grandchildren; Johnny, Luella and Elinora, sister Ann Parks of Longview, and nephew Charles Ray Dyer of Bossier City, LA.
He is preceded in death by his wife Judith, daughter Cynthia Ann Jackson, both parents and sister June Riddick.
A local visitation was held on Monday, October 21, 2018 at Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:00 till 7:00 P.M. at Proctor Funeral Home in Camden, AR. A graveside service will be held at Riddick Cemetery in Troy, AR on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
