Homer Humphrey
LONGVIEW — Homer Humphrey, 91, passed peacefully in his sleep into the arms of his heavenly Savior on November 18, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness. Homer was born on a cold snowy day December 20, 1927, at home in Pax, West Virginia. His parents were Sidney and Eva Mae Allen Humphrey. The memorial celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 22nd in the Chapel of Alpine Church of Christ in Longview, Texas with Rodney Cox and Terry Booker officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Homer loved playing in the mountains with his many relatives and friends. He hunted the wild game and fished the rivers and streams. He would sell the mink pelts and always had spending money. The summer that he was 17, he was old enough to work on the Virginia Rail Road driving spikes and loved to brag that he had been a “steel driving man.” He learned to swim in the pond down from his house and remained a strong swimmer all his life enjoying scuba diving in Mexico. His best friend as a boy was Lacy Hurt, and in their 90’s separated by a thousand miles, they still remain friends. Wherever Homer was - in school, the service, or work, he always developed close friendships. Homer enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps, predecessor of the US Air Force in 1944 during WWII. He served in Panama and the British West Indies for 3 1/2 years. After he was discharged from the military, he moved to Longview to live with his mother and attend Kilgore College where he earned an associate degree. He started to work for Cherokee Construction as an insulator building Texas Eastman Chemical Plant. He transferred to the plant when it opened and retired after 35 years always thinking of it as his plant since he helped build it. He met Jeanette Latham at the Sixth Street Methodist Church in 1952, and they were married in the pastor’s home shortly after. They recently celebrated their 67th anniversary. They lived in their same home for 65 years and had five sons. After retirement they enjoyed traveling and giving their time to serve others. They volunteered at the Cancer Center and were Sojourners. Homer loved to read and read the Bible all the way through for the last 45 years. He joined the Parkway Health Club shortly after retiring and looked forward to his three days a week there working out and visiting with friends. Homer loved God and his Alpine Church family. His family was always very dear to him, and his greatest joy was the times he spent with them especially his great-grandchildren. Homer was preceded in death by his two beautiful sons, Gregory Matthew and Lewin Humphrey; his parents and his brothers, Mike (Eva Mae), Eugene, Theodore (June) Humphrey; and his sister, Judy and Charles Leeah, his brother-in-law, George Lee Porter and Rita Porter; sister-in-law; and his mother and father-in-law, Etta Mae and James Shirley; and their son, Bill Jim and wife, Charlene. He is survived by his wife; his sons. Mark and Jan; Barry Humphrey of Longview; Chris and Sherri Humphrey of Rose Bud, TX; brother, Benny and Elfreta Humphrey of Columbus Ohio; and Terry Humphrey of Longview; seven grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. The family would like to express our heart felt thanks to Compass Hospice and visiting Angels for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highway 80 Missions. A memorial guest book may be signed online at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home www.cammackfamily.com “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”
