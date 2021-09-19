Homer Neal Covington
LONGVIEW — Homer Neal Covington, born in Gladewater, Texas at Hancock Hospital on March 9,1944 went to be with the Lord September 12, 2021.
There are not many people who have lived in Longview for the last 50 years who didn’t know Homer. He and his wife, BJ, owned Covington Body and Frame Shop since 1967, so if you had a wreck or backed into something or however you messed up your car, Homer and his men could fix it! He was even known to fix a few walkers for seniors.
Homer served Jesus in his community through several Longview churches, Valley View Baptist where he accepted Jesus into his life, Central Baptist where he married and worked with youth groups, Greggton First Baptist working with Youth, and later Fellowship Baptist, loving his family and friends in the way he knew how and that was by hard work. He was a man of integrity who taught us all to be hard workers, problem solvers, and have a servant’s heart for others. He never met a stranger and everyone knew his name. It was on his shirt!! Fish frys and feeding folks were his happy place. He had stories to share and encouragement for others.
He had several longtime employees and worked with Longview and Pine Tree High Schools to train young men and help them learn a trade in the automotive fields. He loved his farm, his cattle and his dogs! The joke in the family was he loved his cows more than his kids, because they didn’t talk back. Homer had a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia and this changed the life he knew.
Preceded in death by parents, David and Blanche Covington; and sister, Lois Parks.
Homer is survived by his wife, BJ Brown Covington; son, Paul Covington and his wife Cheri of Wiley, Tx; daughter, Shannon McCleney and her husband Matt of Longview, Tx; Marc Covington and his wife LeighAnn of East Mountain, Tx; grandchildren, Megan Covington, Hailey Covington, Quay McCleney, Neal Covington, Carlie McCleney and Brandon Covington; Homer’s brother, Harvey Covington of Port Arthur, Tx; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved very much. He also leaves young men that he encouraged and bossed like sons, Cody Thomas and many others, lifetime friends, Kenneth Riddle and Jimmy Smith were his partners in a lifetime of adventures of hunting, fishing and mayhem.
The family would like to thank Heart 2 Heart Hospice for the care and support given, and Heartis
Assisted Living/Memory Care for assisting them during a difficult time and loving help of Equallia Malone and her care sitters that cared from their hearts.
Due to Covid a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to https://www.dementiasociety.org/memorials or a charity of your choice.
