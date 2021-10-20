Hope Wilson
LONGVIEW — Hope Wilson 71, was born January 25, 1950. Hope was at home with family on October 17, 2021, when she peacefully passed away. Hope is survived by her husband, John Wilson, three children, Cher Baggett, Heather Herzig, Carl Herzig, Mark Wilson and Sarah Wilson. She is also survived by her admiring grandchildren, Austin Herzig, Emilee Baggett & Grace Baggett, & great grandbabies, Coleton Herzig & Mordecai Anderson. Sisters Cathy Modean and Sue Murphy with many nieces & nephews that she loved dearly. Hope was preceded in death by parents, Rusty and Billie Braswell. She was a very special person to her family and friends, always lighting up a room with her presence. Hope will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Services will be held at Greggton First Baptist Church 4520 W Marshall Ave. 75604 Officiated by Pastor James Pierce. Memorial service will be on Sunday at 2 pm 903 759 7157
Who was Hope?
She was my mom. I was, of course, her favorite. (haha) Heather and I have had a running “competition” for years on who was mom’s favorite daughter. We would be sure to point out every special or not-so-special act of kindness, task or even just pull the, “Mom’s always love the first child best” card. Mom would just chuckle and join in the shenanigans, but always saying she loved ALL of us equally and for who we were as we were all special. I always have known this, but Heather and Mom, they were as thick as thieves. Heather, however, is the child who has been there to support and to hold.
