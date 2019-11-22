Horace Jack Spencer

Jack was born on December 29, 1933 to Horace Jay and Barbara Spencer in Grice, TX.. He married Nina Belle Henderson on April 24, 1960 and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage.
Jack graduated from Harmony High School in 1953, then started his military career when he joined the United States Marine Corp where he served 20 years. In 1973, he moved to Gilmer, TX where he worked at Lone Star Steel until his retirement.
Jack is survived by his wife, Nina, and his four children, Trey Spencer (Charlotte), Bridget Clay (Kevin), Angela Keeton (Danny), and Kenneth Spencer (Mari), eight grandchildren, one great-grand child, his special family members Deanna Pruitt (Alan), Anna Pruitt and Alise Pruitt and his sisters Meta Kay Ward and Jo Newman whom he loved more than anything in the world.
Jack will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was an incredible man. He had an unparalleled zest for life and a great sense of humor. From attending almost every Gilmer Buckeyes football game since 1973, watching the Dallas Cowboys, to gardening in his vegetable garden, to socializing with his many friends and neighbors while riding on his golf cart through the neighborhood, he enjoyed life to the fullest.
His service will be held at Soules Chapel United Methodist Church in Gilmer, TX on November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to express a special and sincere thanks to Baptist Hospice for their dedication and care they provided him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in his name.
