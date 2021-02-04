Howard Audean Coppedge
GILMER — Howard Audean Coppedge passed away from this earth, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness at the age of 80.
Audean was born March 30, 1940 in the Sandhill Community. Audean worked for Gilmer Lumber Company for 25 years. He went to work for Dean Lumber Company and worked for the Deans as a supervisor for 18 years, he then went back to Gilmer Lumber Company for 13 years until his retirement. He truly loved working for the lumber company, he loved all of his customers and vendors. After retirement he could be found on his golf cart visiting the neighbors. Audean was always active with good stories that he loved to share. He loved going to the races with his son, Richard, telling everyone how they did it in the old days. He could figure lumber on a scratch piece of paper and would be 100% accurate. You could find him tinkering in the shop or setting around with his best friends, John Perryman and Junior Shelton. Audean’s favorite saying (it was said often) “ I started all of this” talking about his family. Audean was loved by so many and will truly be missed.
Audean is survived by his wife, Sandy Coppedge of 44 years; sister, Glenda Sustaire and Angie Valentin (Paco); sons, Richard Coppedge (Patti), Bill Coppedge (Shara), Andy Coppedge (Christi) and Bubba Harty (Melissa). Granddaughters, Tonya Coppedge, Jordan Coppedge, Sydney Harty, Jaydan Coppedge, Morgan Collier, Miranda Collier; grandsons, Dallas Coppedge, Tony Coppedge (Amy), Ricky Coppedge, Jeremy Patterson and Zach Coppedge; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
He is preceded in death b his grandmother, Dellia Whitworth (Granny); his parents, H. R. and Mildred Coppedge; sons, James Coppedge and Paul Harty; granddaughter, Dallas Amber Coppedge; brother in law, Gerald Sustaire; and cousin Kenny Pilcher.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Regional Hospital; Staci Griffith with Heart to Heart Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for children.
Please visit Audean’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
