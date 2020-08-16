Howard “Boots” Early

He is survived by three sons, Joe Patman Early and wife Donna of Linden, TX., John Frank Early and wife Cindy of Avinger, TX., and James “Jim” Howard Early and wife Amanda of Asheville, NC; seven grandchildren, Shane Early and wife Kim of Gary, TX., Shawna Roppolo of Shreveport, LA., Shelly McIntyre and husband Nathan of Avinger, TX., Matt Early of Dallas, TX., Jason Early and wife Ashley of Benton, LA., Hillary Early of Tahlequah, OK and Hannah Sloan and husband Stephen of Asheville, NC; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews and best friends, Judy and Art Wiley & family of Denton, TX.
He is reunited with the love of his life of 72 years, Billye Ruth Early.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Arabella of Longview and a very special caregiver, Ashley Willis and family for their love and care during this time.
There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Monday evening at the funeral home for family and friends to view and sign the registry. Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present during visitation.
There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Linden United Methodist Church, Linden Cemetery Association, Cass County Championship Rodeo or Music City Texas Theater.
