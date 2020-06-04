Howard E. Buchanan

He is preceded in death by his wife Deanne, his parents O.A. and Claudia Buchanan of Nacogdoches, TX, and brother, Don Buchanan of Lexington, TX.
Howard was born in Prescott, Arkansas in 1936. He graduated from Nacogdoches High School in 1954. After high school, he enlisted as a medic in the US Naval Reserve until 1958 and then joined the Army National Guard of Texas until 1962. He married Deanne Dunbar in 1958, and they raised their 3 children in Longview Texas.
Howard worked for 33 years until he retired from Stroh Brewery. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his retired friends, Cornerstone Sunday School class activities, working the garage sale at First Christian Church, delivering Meals on Wheels and spending time with his family and friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00am on Friday June 5, 2020 in the mausoleum at Rosewood Park in Longview. Visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday June 4, 2020. The family would like to thank the Cancer Center, Dr. Sharma, Heartsway Hospice, Elite Private Care and all who prayed for the family during this time. A very special thank you to Jean Jones who loved, supported, and cared for Dad for 23 years. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
