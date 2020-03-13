Howard Engledow

Howard passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence in Kilgore. He was born June 27, 1937 in Henrietta, Texas to the late Howard Nichols and Stella Hightower Engledow.
Howards nickname in school was cotton but the family called him Sonny. He joined the Navy when he was 17 years old and served 4 years.He married Shirley Ann Skaggs August 7, 1957 in Iowa Park, Texas. He joined the Coast Guard and they lived in Staten Island, NY for 4 years. After separating from the Coast Guard in 1964, they moved to East Texas. He was a machinist and mechanic working or engines, pumps, cars, appliances & more. He lived in Pine Tree until the neighborhood started getting crowded, then he went in search of a place with lots of space between him and his neighbors and found it in the summer of ‘72. He moved in on Labor Day weekend and it is where he went to meet the Lord.
Besides his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Ann Engledow, and his sister Kay Kershel.
Howard is survived by five children and their spouses, Wendy Messner of Kilgore, Laura and James Moseley of Diana,Bill and Tina Engledow of Longview, Chris and Jeannie Engledow of Villa Rica, Georgia, Howard Jr and Susie Engledow of Bonney Lake, Washington, twelve grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 am at the funeral home prior to the service.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.