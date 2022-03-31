Howard Moore
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Howard Moore, 81, of Longview, will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson Cemetery, Longview, Texas. Viewing will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home, 2001 S. Green Street, Longview, Texas.
Howard passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Longview, Texas and is preceded in death by his parents, Hamon Moore and Sophie Wade Moore, two sisters Mellowneze Moore Davis, and Kaynell Moore and two nieces Yolanda Davis and Jacqueline Moore.
Those left to cherish memories of Howard are his daughter, Wanda Moore, and son, Gerry Moore of Dallas, Texas, brothers, Glenn Moore (Shirley) and Calvin Moore (Jackie) of Longview, Texas; sisters, Alice Nealy of Houston, Texas, Willie Mae Pierce (Joe) and Willie Pearl Jackson of Longview, Texas; grandson Bradley McDaniel of Dallas, Texas and nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.