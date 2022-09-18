Howard Rains Hackney
MCKINNEY — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Howard Rains Hackney, devoted husband and loving father of four, was called home.
Howard, or “Big How,” as he was often affectionately called by family, was born on February 27, 1940 in Marshall, TX. He received his Master’s in Business from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX in 1966 and worked in the banking industry for over 60 years, including as president of several banks such as Merchants & Planters in Sherman, TX and Texas Bank and Trust in Longview.
Howard was a deeply honorable man. He had a reputation for integrity, honesty and kindness. If you knew him, you respected him, and he returned that respect in kind.
He was also a private man, but his family knew him as an individual quick to laugh and equally quick with witty remarks. He was a tried and true Texan his entire life and knew all the best Bar-b-que spots in the state.
As a child, he was known as a real champ around Marshall in the game of marbles and won a huge collection of the rare, beautifully jeweled orbs that he carried with him most of his life in an old valise. He was an avid swimmer in college and passed his love of that sport on to his children.
He was also an excellent musician and played a number of instruments including the coronet, the violin and most notably, the guitar. He wrote and played a number of songs in his youth with which he would regale his children on quiet nights. He passed his love of music on to his son and grandson, and, even in his waning years, had a keen ear and could quickly tell if a note on the violin was flat or sharp.
Above all else, his life’s work seemed to be to instill in his children that rare sense of integrity and respect he carried with him all his days. His children carry that forward and pass it on to his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Poppop.
Howard was preceded in death by his father, V.H., or Mr. Viv, his mother Mary and his dear sister Alice.
He is survived by his wife Cindie, his children Howard and his wife Tricia, Celeste and her husband Sune, his step-children Chris and Colin and his grandchildren, Isaiah, Samuel, Eloise, Gustavo, Luisa, Josie, Orion and Ru. Also, his sister Ann, as well as an adoring niece, four nephews and his former spouse and dear friend, Margaret.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview.
Howard, or “Big How,” as he was often affectionately called by family, was born on February 27, 1940 in Marshall, TX. He received his Master’s in Business from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX in 1966 and worked in the banking industry for over 60 years, including as president of several banks such as Merchants & Planters in Sherman, TX and Texas Bank and Trust in Longview.
Howard was a deeply honorable man. He had a reputation for integrity, honesty and kindness. If you knew him, you respected him, and he returned that respect in kind.
He was also a private man, but his family knew him as an individual quick to laugh and equally quick with witty remarks. He was a tried and true Texan his entire life and knew all the best Bar-b-que spots in the state.
As a child, he was known as a real champ around Marshall in the game of marbles and won a huge collection of the rare, beautifully jeweled orbs that he carried with him most of his life in an old valise. He was an avid swimmer in college and passed his love of that sport on to his children.
He was also an excellent musician and played a number of instruments including the coronet, the violin and most notably, the guitar. He wrote and played a number of songs in his youth with which he would regale his children on quiet nights. He passed his love of music on to his son and grandson, and, even in his waning years, had a keen ear and could quickly tell if a note on the violin was flat or sharp.
Above all else, his life’s work seemed to be to instill in his children that rare sense of integrity and respect he carried with him all his days. His children carry that forward and pass it on to his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Poppop.
Howard was preceded in death by his father, V.H., or Mr. Viv, his mother Mary and his dear sister Alice.
He is survived by his wife Cindie, his children Howard and his wife Tricia, Celeste and her husband Sune, his step-children Chris and Colin and his grandchildren, Isaiah, Samuel, Eloise, Gustavo, Luisa, Josie, Orion and Ru. Also, his sister Ann, as well as an adoring niece, four nephews and his former spouse and dear friend, Margaret.
A memorial service will be held Monday, September 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.