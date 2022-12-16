Huelitt Cariker
CARTHAGE, TX — Huelitt Cariker, age 100, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022, in Longview, TX. Gladys Huelitt Biggs was born on Dec. 21, 1921, in Carthage to the late Augustus Marvin “Gus” Biggs, Sr. and Viola Hudman Biggs. She was active in her church all of her life. Huelitt enjoyed horseback riding and square dancing. She worked at Sabine Basket Factory, Yarborough Variety Store, as a bookkeeper for Terry Faris Store, as a seamstress, and at the Carthage I.S.D. Tax Office. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #132 for over 50 years. Huelitt was a member of the Adult Silver Tone Choir and was a charter member of the Silver Strummers of Central Baptist Church for many years. She loved to travel. Huelitt was a member of First Baptist Church of Carthage. She was preceded in death by husbands, Cary Comer Chadwick, Dr. Allen Newsom Tiller, and John Allen Cariker and siblings, Augustus Marvin Biggs, Jr., Nannie Rene Biggs Blair, John Hudman Biggs, Minnie Mae Biggs Whitaker, and Mary Alice Biggs Chamness.
She is survived by her step-sons, Allen Cariker and wife Bobbie and Don Cariker and wife Janice; nephew, Lynn Travis Whitaker and wife Linda; and nieces, Carol Sue Stokes and husband Jeff, Brenda Kay Hathaway and husband Sammy, and Beverly Jean Cordray and husband Wayne. Numerous other extended family also survives.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Tilley officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Kerry Lock, Joe Allison, Sam Allison, Robert Earl Smith, Heath Cariker, Gregg Brady, and Carlton Hudman.
Memorials may be made to Macedonia Cemetery, c/o Earle Powell, 2155 US Hwy 79 South, Carthage, TX 75633 or Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 393, Carthage, TX 75633.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
