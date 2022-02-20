Hugh B. Carruth
LONGVIEW — Hugh Carruth passed away after a 3-month illness on February 18th. Born in De Queen, AR on 12/4/1936. While growing up in De Queen he began his lifelong love with the outdoors by joining the BSA and attaining the rank Eagle Scout and his fellow scouts selected him for the Order of the Arrow. He left De Queen for an education at the University of AR in Fayetteville at age 18. After receiving BA in Business Administration, he and his wife, Carlene, moved to Longview, TX in 1963. Shortly thereafter, he began his career selling cars full-time until retiring at age 80. Hugh participated in many advocations including outdoorsman, hunter, coach, firearms enthusiast, and public service in the Jaycees (City President & State Vice President). Public service is scheduled at the Rader Funeral home on Friday, February 25th at 2:00 PM.
An online memorial guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
