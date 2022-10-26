Hugh Hasley
WHITE OAK — If you knew Hugh Hasley personally you knew you had at least one friend. Having never met a stranger, he thrived on making people smile through the retelling of tall tales and favorite memories. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he met and his family rejoices in the knowledge that he is getting to know everyone in Heaven, as his voice joins in with everlasting praise.
Hugh was born on November 12, 1953, in Longview, Texas and stepped into eternity on October 20, 2022 at his home in White Oak, Texas.
Hugh was a devoted son to Red and Janet Hasley and continuously honored their legacy with love and acts of service. He was a steadfast older brother to Jimmy and Jana. Many of his favorite memories were from the adventures they had growing up. He was raised in White Oak and graduated in 1972, a 12-year Roughneck; voted “Best All Around” by his classmates.
Hugh married the love of his life, Joy, on August 9, 1975 and for 47 years, they built a life together as husband and wife, coworkers, parents, grandparents, and friends. Their marriage has been a testament of their faithfulness to God and each other.
Hugh was a loving father to his children James and Bethany. With great pride he would tell anyone who would listen about the lives they created for themselves. He instilled an honest work ethic and sense of caring for others in the lives of not only his son and daughter, but all whom he considered bonus children.
Firmly rooted in East Texas, Hugh and Joy started Hasley Construction Co. in 1983. Hugh was el Patrón to those who worked for him; he cultivated a strong work family. Hugh believed in giving everyone the opportunity to earn their living.
Hugh’s life was marked by his dedication to God by serving at East Mountain Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church as a long-term member, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and on the kitchen crew. He continuously shared the love of his Savior with the youth of CBC through cooking first Sunday breakfast from 1996 to 2021. He was passionate and faithful in sharing his daily morning devotional with those he loved. Even right up to the end.
Hugh’s construction experience and passion for mission work allowed him to share the love of Jesus with people in the Rio Grande Valley, Brazil, Honduras, Mexico, Ohio, West Virginia, Minnesota, and anywhere else he traveled. He was always quick to volunteer his time and resources for disaster relief efforts, the White Oak ISD Nature Center, his church family, and the local community. Over and over he was obedient to God’s direction; humbly meeting the needs of others.
Those left to cherish their memories of Hugh are his mom Janet Hasley, wife Joy Hasley, children and their spouses: James and Caitlin Hasley and Bethany and Justin Andreas. Grandchildren: Addison, Austin, and Hadlie Hasley. Siblings and their spouses: Jimmy and Gina Hasley and Jana and Bob McGoldrick. Out-laws and their spouses: Edwin and Linda Hollenshead, Nancy Glenn, Johnette and Glynn Oakes, David Hollenshead, Robert and Joyce Hollenshead, Cecil Newman, Jerry and Barbara Hollenshead. 21 nieces and nephews and a host of friends near and far.
Preceded in death by his Dad, Red Hasley, and daughter in-law, Marquita Hasley. Also, by in-laws, John and Virginia Hollenshead, and out-laws George Hollenshead, Kay Newman, and Pat Hollenshead.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct 28th 4-7pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Rd, Longview, TX 75604. Celebration of Life services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church Saturday, Oct 29th 2pm. Officiating will be Bros Donnie Barron, Brother Ken Brumley, and Mr. Pete Jones. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Missions at Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Rd, Longview, 75604, East Texas Builders Association Scholarship Fund,
2023 Alpine Rd, Longview, 75601, Red & Janet Hasley Legacy Scholarship Fund, c/o White Oak ISD, 200 S. White Oak Road, White Oak, 75693. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Horn-Nail-Haggard in Daingerfield. To post a tribute, visit www.hornnailhaggardfh.com
