Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1-2 PM followed by A Celebration of Hughleen’ s life at 2PM October 31, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home.The family would like to offer a special thanks to Reunion Inn and Staff, Texas Home Health and Hospice, especially Mr. Jerry Neal, for all the compassionate caregiving given to Hughleen.
Hughleen Patrick
LONGVIEW — Betty Hughleen Patrick, age 88, of Marshall, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Hughleen was born in Gilmer, TX on October 9, 1932.Hughleen is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Patrick. She was swept off of her feet by Bobby and they were married February 17, 1949. They were married for 52 years until Bobby’s death in 2000. Hughleen graduated from Gilmer High School where she was also a proud drum major. She was a Bank Teller/Officer at First National Bank in Carthage, TX for over two decades before working as a secretary for the school systems until 1999. Hughleen loved the Lord with all her heart and was a member of Mobberly Baptist Church. She loved traveling the world, watching sports, and enjoyed playing card games. She was an excellent cook, and had many amazing dishes that her family enjoyed. Above all, she had a passion to be the “Caregiver” of her family.Hughleen is survived by her children; son David Patrick and wife (Loeda); daughter Debbie Sue Lynch and husband (Richard). Grandchildren; Kelsey Shivers and husband (Chad); Jennifer; Kaleb Patrick and wife (Samantha); Courtney Koopman and husband (James). Great- grandchild; Walter Cole Patrick.
