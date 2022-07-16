Ila Rhee Small Ford
LONGVIEW — Ila Rhee Small Ford, 91 years of age, passed away on July 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Rosharon, Texas. She was born December 17, 1930, in Harrison County, Texas, to Robert Leroy Williams and Eula Frances O’Neill Williams.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Calvin Small, husband Jack Ford, sisters Eva Nell Stratton and Betty Sue Kelso, and brothers Harry Dean Williams and Norman Williams.
She is survived by her daughters Melba McAteer and Peggy Lancaster (Tom), sons David Small and Jerry Small (Jan), grandchildren Stacy McAteer (Shan), Regina Kendrick (Ahmad), Chad, Lancaster, Chelsie Lancaster, and Rebecca Lancaster, great-grandchildren Brooke McAteer, Quinnlin McAteer, Ronan McAteer, Byron Kendrick, Noble Kendrick, Keilan Kendrick, and Ila Lancaster, great-great granddaughter Adelynn Padgett, sister Reba Gordon and brothers Clifford Williams, Charles Williams and Maurice Williams, nephews, nieces, and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Rader Funeral Home chapel in Longview with burial immediately following at Cain’s Cemetery in Hallsville, Texas. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.
