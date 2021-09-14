Iliana “Anna” Juarez Gonzales
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Iliana “Anna” Gonzales, 61, of Longview, TX, passed away on September 9, 2021, surrounded by her friends and family.
Anna, born on September 22, 1959 to Romona Isabel Darden and Arnoldo E Juarez in Laredo, TX, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Anna attended PT High School and went on to graduate from JW Nixon in 1978 along with her husband.
In 1974, she met Arnold Gonzales and the two were inseparable from that point on. Iliana And Arnold were married for over 43 years and had 3 children, Arnold Gonzales II, Gina Roys, and Monica Ford.
Anna was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all 3 of them to go on to accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else to Anna, a value she instilled in all those around her. She dedicated over 40 years to the Longview soccer community and touched the lives of so many kids and families. She also gave herself to helping our military troops and their families and went on to Co-Found The East Military Support Group. She was also just as dedicated to her patients at Maples Chiropractic Group. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Anna was predeceased by her sister Sonia McNew, her grandmother Paulita H. Gutierrez, and her stepfather Travis Daren. She is survived by her husband Arnold Gonzales Sr, daughters Gina Roys, Monica Ford, and son Arnold Gonzales II.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up ways to donate. Services will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with visitation 5-7pm, and services begin at 7pm.
We are all #AnnaStrong
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview.
