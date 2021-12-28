Illa Joyce Roberts
SAN ANTONIO — Illa Joyce Roberts passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 82. Joyce was born in San Angelo, Texas on July 9, 1939 and grew up in the Dallas area. After graduating from Seagoville High School in 1957, she enrolled in college where she was studying to become a social worker when she met her future husband, Bob.
Joyce and Bob raised their family in Baytown, Texas where they were active members of Lakewood Church of Christ and Missouri Street Church of Christ. In the 1980’s, Joyce became inspired by fellow hospice volunteer, Skittles the Clown. Joyce attended clown school and emerged as Gumdrop, a whiteface clown who ministered to terminally ill children and seniors.
In 1993, Joyce and Bob moved to Longview, Texas where she volunteered with several nonprofits and continued her clown ministry. Shortly after Bob passed away in 2011, Joyce moved to San Antonio where she was diagnosed with dementia. While the disease robbed Joyce of her ability to volunteer, it never took away her sweet, loving nature and desire to help others.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) E. Roberts, Sr., father, Lloyd Everett Young, mother, Lela Marie Young, brother, Randy Lee Young, and daughter, Deb Garner. She is survived by her daughters; Cynthia Hamilton and her husband Keith of San Antonio, TX, Glenda Lee McDonald and husband Craig of Las Vegas, NV, son, Robert (Butch) E Roberts, Jr. of Dayton, TX, brother, Paul Young, grandchildren; Jimmy Johnson, Jennifer Parker, Jeff Holland, Jessica Garner, Tiffany Chmiel, Kimberly Roberts, Kristin Blum, Mayce Dotson, Tate McDonald, Christopher Hamilton, Nicholas Hamilton, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her memory to Longview Community Ministries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- All-East Texas Volleyball Team 2021
- Crews respond to fire at Longview apartment complex
- Business Beat: Jack's permitting process begins
- Kilgore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for beating woman
- Carthage man, 18, dies in one-vehicle crash near Henderson
- Couple turns former school bus into East Texas mobile gaming business
- Partner in Longview law firm named U.S. magistrate judge for Waco court
- Officials: Mother taken into custody after autistic boy found 'walking in traffic' in Rusk County
- East Texas communities support 7 families displaced in apartment fire
- Longview law firm hands out free Christmas hams
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.