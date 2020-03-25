Ima Dell Veach

Due to the extenuating circumstances of the current world crisis, there will be no formal memorial service; however, the family requests you go to the online memory book at Raderfuneralhome.com and share a favorite memory, word of sympathy, or Bible verse of encouragement. Your thoughts and prayers are a source of comfort at this time of grief.
Ima Dell’s grand adventure started on October 9, 1934 when she was born to Roy Taft and Leitha Foster in Longview. She grew up alongside sisters, whom she would cherish all of their lives. These were her first friendships and it developed her into a true and loyal friend.
She graduated from Longview High School in 1952 and started her life-long career in finance.
She would meet the love of her life, Kenneth Veach, and they married in January 1958.
A few years later, their beloved daughter, Kim, would arrive and complete their family.
Busy with motherhood and career, Ima Dell would be instrumental in the building of the family business, Friendly Finance, which she owned and operated until retirement.
Retirement brought on new adventures and challenges. Ima Dell was a nurturing and devoted caregiver to her husband when Huntington’s disease ravaged his mind and body. She stayed strong and steady during those difficult days. She was an example to all who watched her give him tender loving care.
She loved being wife and mother but what gave her greatest joy was being Nana. Her grandson, Tyler Jay Weatherford, was the gleam in her eye especially when she was able to move just a few houses down from his house and watch first hand his growing up years.
She had an infectious laugh and she loved to make, what could only be described as a joyful noise, with her daughter, Kim, as they bellowed all the great hymns of praise.
She loved and served God with gladness in her heart and did so through the local body of Grace Baptist Church in Liberty City.
Ima Dell embodied the Proverbs 31 woman. Strength and honor were her clothing. She rejoiced in the time to come. She opened her mouth with wisdom and on her tongue was the law of kindness. She watched over the ways of her household. Her children and all those who knew her rise up to call her blessed.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in law, Kim and Derrell Weatherford of Liberty City; grandson, Tyler Jay Weatherford and his daughter, Journee Lynn Weatherford of Liberty City; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Kasey Lynn Weatherford; husband, Kenneth Bailey Veach; sisters, Billie Jean Doss and Virginia Holiday.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Arbor Grace of Kilgore for their love and care of Ima Dell and to staff of Texas Home Health Hospice of Longview for their support during her final days.
Memorials can be made in her honor to Grace Baptist Church in Liberty City.
