Imogene Shirley
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Imogene “Jean” Shirley will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Veal Switch Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Jean Shirley was born February 8, 1934 in Cibola, New Mexico to Lawrence and Hattie Bunce. She was raised in Mt. Vernon, Texas where she was living when she met her best friend and husband, Paul Shirley. They moved to Lone Star in 1968 and finished having and raising their family there. She was a caring homemaker, Mother and Grandmother. She loved this title and took it very seriously. She loved spending time with her family and she prayed for her children and grandchildren daily.
She was a long time member of Veal Switch Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending services, the fellowship, and she loved talking to them on the phone when she was no longer able to attend services.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Paul Shirley; her parents; one daughter, Pam Vaughn; one granddaughter, Ashlee Edmiston; and sister, Frankie Jackson.
She is survived by two sons, Jimmy Shirley of Pittsburg, TX, Dale Shirley and wife, Cindy of Lone Star, TX; two daughters, Renee Yarborough and husband Dane of Pittsburg, TX, Shelia Gray and husband Chris of Big Sandy, TX; grandchildren, Kristie Shirley of Lone Star, TX, Jennifer Brantley and husband Alan of Giddings, TX, Randy Vaughn and wife Hilary of Katy, TX, Amber Davis of Hughes Springs, TX, Wendy Vaughn of Daingerfield, TX, Cody Edmiston of Hughes Springs, TX, Haylee Edmiston of Hughes Springs, TX, Brady Edmiston of Boulder, CO; 10 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and a host extended family, church family, and friends.
