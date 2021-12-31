Inell Pepper Whitehead
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Inell Pepper Whitehead, 84, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Kuykendall officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dwain Knight officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Whitehead passed from this life on December 29, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 26, 1937, in the Stewart Community of Rusk County to the late Vernon and Irene (Prather) Pepper. Mrs. Whitehead lived most all of her life in Rusk County and graduated from Tatum High School in 1956 as class Valedictorian. She then attended Stephen F. Austin State University where she received her Bachelors and Masters degree in Education. This led to a long and fruitful career with Henderson Independent School District as an elementary school teacher with stints at Central and Northside. Mrs. Whitehead was an avid sports fan and focused her support for the Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks. She was also a wonderful cook and made delicious pies. Mrs. Whitehead was a long-time, active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she had previously played the piano and taught Sunday School. She had the spiritual gift of hospitality which aided her in her service with the Caring and Sharing Ministry at Calvary. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Worth Whitehead of Henderson; children, Camille Knight and husband Dwain, and Steve Whitehead and wife Alichia of McKinney; brother, Floyd Pepper and wife Jeanette of the Stewart Community; grandchildren, Judson Knight and wife Sarah of Henderson, Jacob Whitehead and wife Jade of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Joshua Whitehead and wife Tori of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jeffery Whitehead of College Station, and Jenna Whitehead of Clayton, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Ella Bess and Anna Knight, and Rose Whitehead; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Judson Knight, Jacob Whitehead, Joshua Whitehead, Jeffery Whitehead, Monty Pepper, and Tommy Medford. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
