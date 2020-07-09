Inell Scott
Inell Scott
LONGVIEW — Inell Scott, 80, of Longview, TX went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the afternoon of Sunday, July 5th with her family by her side. She was born to Clarence and Mavis Stewart on May 19, 1940 in Jacksonville, TX. She married her high-school sweetheart (James Henry Scott) and they made Longview, TX their home. She is survived by her brother, Gary Stewart and his wife Wanda of Plano, TX, her two sons, Kevin Scott and his partner Joe of Rowlett, TX, Jim Scott and his wife Barbara of Collierville, TN, and her favorite grandson Christian Scott of Phoenix, AZ, whom she loved dearly and who was a constant source of joy, happiness and conversation in her life. She was preceded in death by her husband James and her beloved parents.
Inell graduated Rusk High School in 1958 and was long retired from Longview Bank & Trust. She was an active servant member of Fellowship Bible Church in Longview, TX before relocating earlier this year to Cordova, TN to be closer to her family. Giving of her time, love and resources, she worked with Meals-on-Wheels, sacrificially donated to charities and missionaries, and was loved by all who knew her. With a constant smile and positive outlook on life, she was a source of encouragement to many and an inspiration to all. Heaven has gained an earth-bound angel, while we say farewell (for now) to a beloved family member and dear friend.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX, 75604 at 10:00am on Saturday morning, July 11th, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband James. The service will be held outdoors due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendance is open to all, and masks and social distancing are required for the duration of the service by all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made in Inell’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.

