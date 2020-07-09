Inell Scott

Inell graduated Rusk High School in 1958 and was long retired from Longview Bank & Trust. She was an active servant member of Fellowship Bible Church in Longview, TX before relocating earlier this year to Cordova, TN to be closer to her family. Giving of her time, love and resources, she worked with Meals-on-Wheels, sacrificially donated to charities and missionaries, and was loved by all who knew her. With a constant smile and positive outlook on life, she was a source of encouragement to many and an inspiration to all. Heaven has gained an earth-bound angel, while we say farewell (for now) to a beloved family member and dear friend.
A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX, 75604 at 10:00am on Saturday morning, July 11th, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband James. The service will be held outdoors due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendance is open to all, and masks and social distancing are required for the duration of the service by all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made in Inell’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.