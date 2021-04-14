Inez Louise Douthitt
DALLAS — Inez was born in Omega, Illinois on September 24, 1920. She was one of 13 children born to Huldah Marlow and Chesley Paul See. Inez was 13 when her Mother passed away. She quit school in the 6th grade to assume responsibilities of the remaining 8 members of the family still at home.
She married the love of her life, Clifford, on December 30, 1939 in St. Charles, Mo. They were a couple from the day they met and celebrated over 76 years of marriage until Clifford’s death in 2016.
They were transferred to Longview in 1950 where Clifford joined Mid-Valley Pipeline Company. They were members of Greggton United Methodist Church. They moved to Dallas in 2013 to be near family.
Inez was a seamstress “extraordinaire”! She made everything from wedding dresses to uniforms and everything in between. In her later years she stayed busy doing alterations. She loved the visits this line of sewing offered.
She was an amazing, loving mother to their three children and spouses, eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She always had a fresh cake or pie ready for the many friends that would “drop by” for a visit and a cup of coffee.
She is survived by her three children: Larry & Cathy Douthitt of Sugar Land, (soon to be Temple); Richard & Judy Douthitt of Fairview: and Nancy & Tom Aldinger of Dallas. She is survived by eight grandchildren and their spouses and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Inez’s memory be made to the Greggton United Methodist Church in Longview, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation at 1:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lakeview Funeral Home
Please leave online condolences at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/longview-tx/inez-douthitt-10145006
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rare East Texas cougar sighting confirmed in photo
- New York investors buy Longview Neiman Marcus distribution facility
- 'I dropped dead': Gregg County JP talks about recovery from massive heart attack
- Pine Tree ISD mom upset virtual learners cannot attend prom
- End of mask mandate, spring break didn't bring spike in Longview-area COVID-19 cases
- Longview council awards $5.4M contract for Broughton upgrades, clears way for new Starbucks
- New home furnishings pop-up store in Longview to benefit Habitat for Humanity
- East Texans enjoy barbecue, bands and more at new Gilmer event
- Man gets 30 years in death connected to Longview robbery
- Police Beat: Friday, April 9, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.