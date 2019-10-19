Irene Dworin Rosenfield

The youngest of three sisters, Irene Sylvia Bauman was born in Kenosha, WI to Mary and Henry Bauman. Throughout her childhood, she loved acting, theater and public speaking. She often recited poetry and quoted Shakespeare. Irene graduated from the Columbia School of Radio Broadcasting in Chicago. She moved to San Francisco to work at a portrait photography studio. A few years later, she continued her career with Harry Johnson Photography at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. There she met Dr. Jack Dworin. In 1948, they married in Longview, TX after just 3 dates.
While raising four children, Irene remained active in various fields. She was a fashion model, painter, and co-author of several novels. She was chosen “best-dressed” by the Medical Auxiliary. In addition, she regularly helped organize events for Temple Emanu-El in Longview.
After forty-two years in Longview, Jack and Irene moved to Naples, FL. Jack died in 1998. She married Alfred Rosenfield in 2002 and they made their home in Dallas, TX for thirteen years. Irene moved to Tulsa, OK in 2014.
The family greatly appreciates the excellent care she received at Zarrow Pointe in Tulsa over the last four and a half years and from her loving caregivers Charlotte Harris, Margaret Kungu, Fran-Nekia Jones, Caroline Angima and Beryl Bolo.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Zarrow Pointe Retirement Center, 2025 East 71st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136 or Mental Health Association Oklahoma, 5330 East 31st Street, Suite 1000, Tulsa, OK 74135. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.