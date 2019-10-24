Irene Grimsley

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rosewood Park under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior.
She married Weldon Grimsley in 1941. They moved to Jacksonville in 1956 where she worked as Society Editor for The Jacksonville Daily Progress, a position she loved. They moved to Longview in 1962. During the next few years she became a well-known professional China Painter, selling her work throughout Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband Weldon Grimsley, daughter Ann Bradshaw and husband Clarence of Winnsboro.
She is survived by daughter Mary Lynn Bublitz and husband Ron of Longview, grandsons Ken Bradshaw and wife Becky of Mt. Pleasant, Paul Bradshaw and wife Carla of Winnsboro, grandchildren Karen Tinney of Longview, Susan Shirley and husband Lance of Winnsboro, great grandchildren Christopher Winkle of Winnsboro, Amanda Winkle of Winnsboro, Jake Bradshaw of Winnsboro and Katelyn Tyler and husband Clay of Dallas, Jeremy Bullard of Pittsburg, Kyle Bullard of Mt. Pleasant, Bradley Bullard of Pittsburg, and Morgan Johnson of Sulphur Springs.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
