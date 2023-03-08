IRENE MARIE PAYE
LONGVIEW — Irene Bazinet-Paye
Feb 11, 2023
Irene Bazinet-Paye 51 of Diana, Texas was born on December 20, 1971 to Jessie Dale and Kenneth Bazinet. Irene passed away at home, in Longview, surrounded by loved ones on February 11, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a warrior in life and a true believer in the power of love, faith, family, and friends. Irene adored her son Brenton and all of her nieces and nephews. She loved doing things to help make a difference in other’s lives. Her unwavering faith and love were known to all.
Irene was a graduate of Kilgore College where she studied business. She loved working at East Texas Council of Governments where all of her coworkers became a part of her extended family.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Dale and her sister Corinne.
Irene is survived by her husband Mike Paye, son Brenton and his father Jeff Isham, sister Christeen and husband Daryl Stewart, aunts Gracy Cheshire and Kay Bazinet; nephew Alex Bazinet and nieces Whitney, Sadie, and Addie, as well as a great nephew Beaux, and great niece Joleen; her two best friends Carrie and Julie and many extended family and friends.
Irene you were a beautiful soul and because of you we are all more loving, thoughtful, and giving people. We all love and miss you. Rest in peace.
