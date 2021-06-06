Iris Jean Wilkinson
AUSTIN — Iris Jean (Ware) Wilkinson peacefully passed away at her Austin, Texas residence on February 17, 2021. Because of COVID considerations, the family held a family only graveside service at Antioch Church of Christ in San Augustine, Texas on March 7, 2021. Jean, as she was affectionately known, was born in Oak Grove, Louisiana on September 28, 1926 and attended schools there, graduating from the city high school. She continued her education, majoring in music, at Northeast Junior College and Louisiana State University before returning to her hometown where she pursued a teaching career in Epps, Louisiana. During this time, she met, dated, and married James Ernest Ware originally of San Augustine, Texas. She and James began married life in Delhi, Louisiana where he was employed by Sun Pipe Line Company. There they had their first child James Lane Ware; and after being transferred to Beaumont, Texas, they had their second child Barbara Jean Ware. The life of employment by an oil or pipeline company was constant transfers; and in 1957 as James Ernest Ware rose in the management of the company, the family once again moved to Beaumont, Texas where the children grew up and graduated from high school. In 1970 another transfer took them to Longview, Texas where Jean maintained a home after her husband James passed away.
Jean had a lifelong love of music and she actively pursued it through voice and piano in church services, choir, weddings, and Eastern Star. She so loved the piano that she always had one in her home throughout the many transfers and even in her apartment in Austin, Texas. She was a ready teacher and audience to her children as they began to learn music as well as to the many friends of her children.
Teaching experience was put to good use as her children began to attend schools and she was a ready resource to help with homework and faith-fully conducted spelling, flashcards, and other drills to supplement school instruction. She kept a meticulous calendar for the many school assignments, Cub Scout, Bluebird, Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, Little League, Rainbow Girls meetings, campouts, practices, and recitals. She also served as the family transportation department, helping all to get to the appointed dates on time.
Jean loved her children unconditionally and was a constant source of encouragement in all of their endeavors, sharing in the joy of accomplishments as well as providing solace in shortcomings of life. She was so accomplished at this that her children’s friends made the Ware home their second homes, often spending as much time there as at their own houses, especially through the summer non-school months.
In the typical division of responsibilities of the American family of the 1950s, Jean ran the house while James provided funds for the household accounts from his employment. Jean made all purchases of items for the home in addition to every-thing for the children from doctor’s appointments to orthodontics to registration fees for organizations and activities and scrupulously kept accounts. She insisted on reconciling every bank statement to the penny and spent hours to make it balance. After having been widowed following James Ernest Ware’s early passing, Jean took on the task of managing family interests in investments and real estate and kept the same meticulous books for this as she did for the household accounts as a young mother and homemaker. She not only managed accounts well but left them better than she found them.
Religion was one of the most important parts of life for Jean and she made sure that it was for the family as well. From the time her children were old enough to attend Sunday School, they were dressed in their Sunday best and the entire family attended Sunday School followed by church services. She made sure that both children were enrolled in classes to study the Bible and that both were baptized and joined the Methodist Church. Jean regularly volunteered to sing in the church choir and often played the church organ at services. Giving to those less fortunate was part of religion in Jean’s life and she imparted that to the children also by making donations to food banks, buying toys at Christmas for the Angel Tree, and sending packages to mission projects abroad. Eastern Star was an important aspect of her religious life and she served many offices of the organization, including Worthy Matron of Starlight Chapter #1016 in 1980. She also helped her daughter and granddaughter join first Rainbow Girls and later Eastern Star. Some of their best memories were of her granddaughter following in her footsteps to become Worthy Matron of her own Chapter in Austin, Texas.
One of the opportunities of living a long life was to have different phases of her life. The first was growing into a woman, marrying, and helping raise a family. The second was a second marriage during which Jean was able to do many things that she never had time to do while raising a family. Jean and Jack traveled extensively across the United States, Canada, and also abroad to Europe. The third phase was living near children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She took great pride in contributing their development.
Iris Jean (Ware) Wilkinson was predeceased by her father Howell Lane Cheatham, Jr. and her mother Iris
Noreen (Newcomer) Cheatham, sister Marvel Kelly (Cheatham) Corkran, brother-in-law Wayne Corkran, husband James Ernest Ware, and husband Jack Wilkinson. She was survived by family members including son James Lane Ware and wife Dancie Perugini Ware and their children Lane Tiernan Ware and Carter Randall Ware, daughter Barbara Jean Kaatz and husband Herbert Ray Kaatz and their children Larissa Jean Clark and husband Kevin Clark and James Christof Kaatz and wife Angela Anderson Kaatz, and great grandchildren Allison Rose Kaatz, Colton Campbell Clark, and Katherine Jean Clark, brother Howell Lane Cheatham III and wife Linda Cheatham, sister-in-law Mildred Ware Snodgrass, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The entire family looks forward to a celebration of Jean’s life later in the year and wishes all to remember Jean’s ready smile, gracious nature and Southern sensibilities.
