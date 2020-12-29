Isidore Lamothe, III

After growing up in Marshall and graduating from Marshall High School, he enrolled in Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA; there he received his BA degree in Business Administration and Accounting. During his tenure at Morehouse, he was initiated into the Alpha Rho chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated in which he was recently recognized by the organization as a 50-year member.
Since starting his Eastman career in June 1975, Pete has always been involved in both company and community activities supporting youth education and career development focused primarily on the technical workforce opportunities available throughout the East Texas area. During this time, he has served as member and past president, American Apprenticeship Round Table; member and Past Chairman, Workforce Solutions of East Texas Board; member and Past Chairman, Kilgore College Process Technology Advisory Committee; member, Kilgore College Industrial Maintenance Technology Advisory Committee; member, TSTC-Marshall Process Technology Advisory Committee; member and Past President, Mu Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Texas Council of Alpha Chapters Area 3 Director; member and Past President, Longview Museum of Fine Arts Board of Directors and as a member of the LMFA Advisory Board; member and Past President, Leadership Longview Board of Directors; past member, Longview Partnership Board of Directors; founder and Past Chairman of the East Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering; member, G.L.O.B.E. Board of Directors; member, American Society for Training and Development; member, International Society for Performance Improvement; United Way Volunteer; past Junior Achievement Volunteer; Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout and former Troop 287 scoutmaster.
Pete is the father of two sons, Isidore Lamothe, IV and Patrick Lamothe from his first marriage to Patsy Michele Berry. He is survived by his mother, Grace C. Lamothe of Silver Spring, MD; his older sister, Michelle A. Lamothe of Buffalo, NY; his younger brother and lifelong pal, David; younger sister, Camille (Mimi) Moore of Silver Spring, MD; and youngest brother, Robert of Washington, DC. He is also survived by his nieces, Mary Lamothe Johnson, Ashley Lamothe, Dr. India Collier, Allison Silverman; nephew, Robert Moore, Jr.; and his beautiful granddaughter, Ella Michele Lamothe. Pete has been happily married to his forever life love, Glenda Zehner Lamothe (Kitty) for the past 26 years.
Due to the pandemic and in effort to keep everyone safe, the family will hold a private funeral mass on Tuesday, December 29th in Longview, Texas. There will be no visitation before or after the service. Livestream attendance is encouraged beginning at 10 a.m. using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Anthony-Catholoc-Church-987435368078393. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HeartsWay Hospice of Northeast Texas, P.O. Box 5608, Longview, TX 75608.
