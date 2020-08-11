Ismael Martinez was born in Tamuin, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to Felipe Martinez Mendoza and Natividad Martinez Escalante.
He was an amazing husband, father, and friend. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. He worked in the tree service industry most of his life. He was a dedicated, hard worker. Ismael enjoyed working outdoors. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, gardening, and splitting firewood. He loved traveling to Mexico and to the beach. He was a fan of the Texas Rangers baseball team, the Lobo football team, and the Big Green Marching Machine and Majorettes!
Ismael had a one of a kind, loud personality. He never met a stranger. Ismael loved animals, and he will be missed by his dog, Chocolate.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife of 41 years, Gloria Martinez; his brothers, Higinio Martinez, Juan Martinez, and Daniel Martinez; his sisters, Elvia Martinez and Margarita Martinez; his daughter and son-in-law, Mireya Martinez Rabadan and Juan Rabadan; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Lee Castillo and David Figueroa Castillo; son, Ismael Martinez, Jr.; daughter, Gloria Michelle Martinez; and daughter, Leslie Juliana Martinez; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Rabadan, Isaiah Rabadan, David Figueroa Castillo, Jr., Fabian Ismael Castillo, Isabella Analiese Castillo, Rosalie Nayeli Martinez, Gregory Jose Martinez, Alexa Amarie Martinez, and Josiah Sincere Martinez, and numerous extended family including Guadalupe Esquivel, Naomi Britt, Marisol Esquivel, Hipolita Martinez, with husband Jose Tellez, daughters Joanna Tellez and Jacqueline Tellez.
He will be greatly missed by the Moctezuma Family, Figueroa Castillo Family, his bonus grandchildren, Samantha Neely and Jonathan Leo Vazquez, and his Texas Street friends.
He is predeacesed by his parents, his brothers, Ines Martinez and Aniceto Martinez and his sister, Consuelo Martinez.
A special thanks to the nurses at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and the amazing staff at 4th Street Davita Dialysis who not only took care of him but became his second family.
The family will receive friends and loved ones for a time of visitation from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday August 15, 2020 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Memory Park Cemetery.
