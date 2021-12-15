Iver Mae Gibson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Iver Mae Gibson, age 82, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Longview. She was born December 18, 1938, in Mineola, Texas to parents Harvey Washington Gill and Ollie Juanita (Wilkerson) Gill.
Mrs. Gibson was a very religious person. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, and spending time outdoors. She married her late husband, Allen Winston Gibson, on December 21, 1960 at Cherokee Baptist Church in Gilmer, Texas.
In addition to her husband and parents, Iver was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Gill, Jesse Gill, and Clarence Gill; and infant son, Billy Joe Gibson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Gibson Lee of Hallsville; sons, Daniel Ray Gibson and wife Alicia of Hallsville and Robert Gibson of Tennessee; grandchildren, Whitney M. Hodges and husband Ennis of Denison, Daniel J. Gibson of Hallsville, and Dakoda Gibson of Hallsville; great-grandchildren, Alan R. Hodges and Aaron J. Hodges of Denison, and Kloey Sparks, Malachi Gibson, and Serenity Gibson of Hallsville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. A funeral service will occur Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home officiated by David R. Selman. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ennis B. Hodges, Daniel J. Gibson, Dakoda Gibson, Craig Yarbrough, James Gibson, and Ronni Gibson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lakeview Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives captured in Longview
- Business Beat: Seafood restaurant coming to Longview
- Seafood restaurant to open in former Copeland's location
- Two men indicted on murder charges in stabbing death of woman in Kilgore
- Winners announced in 40 Under Forty contest
- Henderson man charged with sexual assault in Gregg County
- Official: Person of interest in custody after "kill list" reported at Spring Hill High School
- Jack's Natural Foods planning new, larger store
- PHOTO GALLERY: 40 Under Forty winners
- Police: Teen arrested in Longview shooting that injured two during drug deal
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.