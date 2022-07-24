J. Antonio S. Medina
LONE STAR — A Mass of Christian burial for J. Antonio S. Medina, 91, of Lone Star will be held at 10 AM Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Gilmer with Father Hector Arvizu officiating. Burial will follow in Iron Bluff Cemetery in Lone Star under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM at the church prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 PM Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Medina was born on January 17, 1931 in El Epazote, Mexico to Francisco Medina and Vartola Solis. He passed away on Thursday morning, July 21, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Medina worked for E.L. Farmer. He loved reading his bible and spending time with his family. Most of the time you could find him cleaning his yard. A loving father and grandfather, Mr. Medina was preceded in death by his parents and son, Julian Medina. He is survived by his sons, Abel Medina of Lone Star, Lucino Medina of Lone Star; daughters, Alicia Medina of Georgia, Florenca Medina of San Antonio; 15 grandchildren. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Abel Medina, Jose Mendez, Juan Ramos, Alfredo Alejo, Gonzalo Rojas, Saul Godinez, Silverio Godinez and Mariano Porras. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.